A Level results: Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt 'delighted' by pupils performance

In a statement the school said the results highlight the superb pastoral care and learning and teaching at ‘The Rainey’.

"We are so proud of our pupils who have shown great resilience over the last two years. All staff and governors offer our congratulations and wish our students continued future success. I want to thank the parents, staff and pupils for all their hard work and support," said a spokesperson.

Rainey Endowed School pupils have excelled at A Level: 57% of all ‘A’ Level entries were at grade A*/A; 86% of all our entries were at A*-B; 96% of all passes were at grades A*-C; 1 pupil achieved three A* grades: Johanna Causby

Successful A Level pupils from Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt pictured withe headmaster Mr Neil McClements.

Twenty-six pupils achieved three A*/A grades: Eli Barclay, Molly Beattie, Jenna Brown, Samuel Bruce, Johanna Causby, Emer Donnelly, Rosanna Fullerton, Nicola Gordon, Alice Houston, Michael Kelly, Eva Loughlin, Aimee McClure, Lee McGucken, Katie McHugh, Maya Marron, Keisha McGovern, Katie Neill, Kirsten Paul, Amber Rogers, Caleb Ross, Rebekah Semple, Ella Shaw, Sophie Stewart, Lucy Thomson, Jenna Wilson, Katherine Wilson.

Pupils also recorded an excellent set of results at AS level.

"Our pupils have attained such high standards, particularly given the challenges they have encountered over the last two years. We commend them for their hard work and perseverance," said the headmaster.

Five pupils achieved four grade A passes: Hannah Bolton, Sam Hutchinson,Jonathan Kelso, Louise Porte, Lucia Ross.

Enjoying their exam successes are pupils from Rainey Endowed School pictured with the headmaster Mr Neil McClements