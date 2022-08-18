A Level results: Teachers and students praised at Ballyclare High

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on this mornings grades, a spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “In a year when grade boundaries have been adjusted at national level to bring this cohort’s results closer to pre-pandemic levels, standards are higher than those, marking uplifting news for all pupils and staff.

“87 per cent of pupils have recorded three or more A*-C grades, the indicator used to measure grammar school performance. A*/A grades account for 60 per cent of the total and 83 per cent of all grades were B or above.”

Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal, added: “Congratulations to all our pupils on what they have achieved. In the absence of GCSEs in 2020 these exams were the first external assessments for many, and I am absolutely delighted with the tremendous academic accomplishments.

Ballyclare High AS pupils Martha Deyermond, Grace Montgomery, Jessica Douglas and Sophia Hamilton who all achieved four A grades.

“There is so much to celebrate after another year of disruption to learning and difficult times. Pupils and staff have worked so hard, focused all year on committing their best, and that has culminated in huge reward for individuals and an all-round sense of celebration and success.

“33 per cent of pupils secured three or more A*/A grades and many have done better than they might have expected; that is testimony to their ability and their resilience combined with high quality teaching and pastoral approaches that had to be crafted to the ever-changing circumstances we all faced.

“Pupils, staff, parents and governors should feel very proud of such brilliant achievements that serve as a stepping stone to bright futures ahead for all.”

Ballyclare High pupils are celebrating after receiving their A level results.

Head of Year Mr Milliken congratulates Matthew Farquhar on gaining four A grades at AS level.

Katie Garner and Emily Proctor who gained four A grades at AS level.

Louise Tan gained three A star grades and Leah McDonald received two A star and two A grades at A level.

Top A level student former Head Girl and 1stXI Hockey Captain Megan Cochrane with Principal Dr Rainey.

Principal Dr Rainey with former Head Boy Peter Gillespie who gained an A star and two A grades at A level.

Alex Corr with his A level results of three A star grades.