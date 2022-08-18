A Level results: Teachers and students praised at Ballyclare High
Pupils and staff at Ballyclare High are celebrating “brilliant achievements” as A Level results were released today (Thursday).
Commenting on this mornings grades, a spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “In a year when grade boundaries have been adjusted at national level to bring this cohort’s results closer to pre-pandemic levels, standards are higher than those, marking uplifting news for all pupils and staff.
“87 per cent of pupils have recorded three or more A*-C grades, the indicator used to measure grammar school performance. A*/A grades account for 60 per cent of the total and 83 per cent of all grades were B or above.”
Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal, added: “Congratulations to all our pupils on what they have achieved. In the absence of GCSEs in 2020 these exams were the first external assessments for many, and I am absolutely delighted with the tremendous academic accomplishments.
Most Popular
“There is so much to celebrate after another year of disruption to learning and difficult times. Pupils and staff have worked so hard, focused all year on committing their best, and that has culminated in huge reward for individuals and an all-round sense of celebration and success.
“33 per cent of pupils secured three or more A*/A grades and many have done better than they might have expected; that is testimony to their ability and their resilience combined with high quality teaching and pastoral approaches that had to be crafted to the ever-changing circumstances we all faced.
“Pupils, staff, parents and governors should feel very proud of such brilliant achievements that serve as a stepping stone to bright futures ahead for all.”