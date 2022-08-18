A Level results: Ulidia pupils secure ‘fantastic’ grades

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Houston, Principal, explained: “After such a challenging few years in education with students not having sat a full set of formal examinations since 2019, I am delighted with the results of our students and the top university places they have secured.

“I want to thank all of the staff of the college for their efforts and dedication to Sixth Form over the last two years. This has culminated in the students achieving yet another fantastic set of examination results that have opened further academic and career opportunities.

“The learning community in Carrickfergus is thriving and I wish to congratulate those students from Carrickfergus Grammar and Carrickfergus Academy who have studied one of their A Levels with us, and have also achieved excellent results. On behalf of the Board of Governors and staff, may I say very well done and wish all of our students every future success.”

Katie McCabe and Lauren Swann.

A spokesperson for the Victoria Rise school added: “Ulidia Integrated College are delighted to report another year of excellent results at Sixth Form in the number of students attaining top grades at A level or equivalent.

“At AS level, Ulidia students have also continued to produce outstanding results with many of them significantly exceeding expectations.”

Hope Kempton and Andrea Surplus.

Head Boy Bradley Eager with mum.

Head Girl Rachel Kernoghan opening results with mum.

Connor O’Hare with dad and Principal Mr Houston.

Demi Hurley with dad.

Sophie Adair and boyfriend.