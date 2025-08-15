An outstanding 98.1 percent of students secured 3 or more A*- C grades at A Level, 60 percent of all grades achieved were at A* - A and over 87 percent of students received grades A* - B.

A remarkable 61 students within this year group are leaving the school as top achievers with 3 or more A grades.

Jacqui O’Neill, Principal, said: “These are truly wonderful results which are testament to the hard work and determination of our students, the support of our parents and commitment of our staff. We are delighted that these outcomes will allow our pupils to access a range of high demand courses and excel in their chosen career pathway. Our outgoing Year 14 students have been wonderful ambassadors for the school during their time at St Louis and we are so proud of their achievements.

"I would like to pay tribute to the staff of St Louis who work so diligently to support the academic and emotional wellbeing of every student within their care. We also thank our parents for their ongoing support and partnership, which makes this high level of achievement possible. While these results demonstrate again, the quality of education that we provide to our students, we are ever mindful that our students’ journey through St Louis is about so much more than exam results. We are proud to provide a wide range of extra-curricular and enrichment opportunities and are dedicated to the holistic development of every child in our care.

"St Louis is a place where each and every child matters and where all staff support them to reach their full potential in a happy and secure environment.

"I want to wish our class of 2025 every success in their chosen careers and to encourage them to stay in touch with us. They will always be part of the St Louis community and we look forward to hearing about their future endeavours.”

1 . A-Levels Selection of A Level top achievers. Photo: St Louis Grammar

2 . A-Levels Selection of AS Level top achievers. Photo: St Louis Grammar

3 . A-Levels 3 A star Grades- Niamh O'Shea, Eimear Smith, Patrick Murphy with Mrs ONeill, Principal. Photo: St Louis Grammar

4 . A-Levels 5 A Grades at AS Level - Ben Marrs with Mrs O'Neill, Principal. Photo: St Louis Grammar