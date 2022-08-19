A level success at Cross and Passion College

This year 90% of the students achieved 3 A*-C grades, with 40% of grades awarded A*-A. The quality of the grades awarded this year was extremely high with almost ¾ of grades obtained by pupils between A*-B and the school have the highest number of pupils falling into the top achieving category.

The incoming Principal, Mrs Geraldine Duffy paid tribute to the hard work of the pupils and staff. “The impressive achievements of the pupils today are a testament to the hard work and determination they have shown despite the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.

“The pupils have demonstrated clearly that Cross and Passion College was the correct environment to enable them to reach their potential, whatever their aspirations. Relationships between the school and parents are extremely strong and it is by working together that we are able to celebrate and share in the success of our young people today. I would like to thank the staff for their dedication, the parents of the pupils involved for their support and to pay particular tribute to Mr Paul Mc Clean, my predecessor, for his leadership of the school during which time the pupils have achieved so much.”

Mrs Duffy described the wide range of choice and opportunity available to pupils as a particular strength of the school.

“These pupils are leaving Cross and Passion to study further in a wide range of institutions including Queen’s University, Ulster University, Liverpool Hope, Liverpool John Moores, University of Edinburgh and Northumbria University.Our close partnership with Ballycastle High School allows us to offer a wider range of subjects and to continue to share best practice in teaching and learning than if the schools worked in isolation.

“On top of the academic successes we are celebrating today, these same pupils have taken part in a hugely diverse range of extra-curricular opportunities in areas such as sport, music, indeed they are a number who have been part of the winning Junior All Ireland Camogie Champions.

“After all the hard work, I hope the staff and pupils and parents have been able to avail of some well-earned rest over the holidays. I wish to congratulate the Year 14 Class of 2022 for their outstanding achievements and wish them every success in their chosen pathway.”

A number of Cross and Passion Colege's top achievers

11 of the top achievers at Cross and Passion College who achieved 34 A*/A grades between them pictured with new principal Mrs Duffy

Top achieving girl Hannah McAuley (four As) and top boy Ronan Mateer (three As) pictured with Mrs Duffy

What an August it has been for these five girls! Bronagh , Orlagh, Fionnuala, Nuala and Brid achieved fantastic results on Thursday to go along with their All Ireland medal they won with Antrim camogs in Croke Park two weeks ago