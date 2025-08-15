With the pupils’ hard work paying off, college staff said they were extremely proud of everyone’s efforts.

Principal Mrs Isabel Russell said: “We are delighted with the results received today, many of which are top A* / A Grades. Eighty-nine per cent of students received three or more grades A* - E and 100% of all students attained two or more grades A*-E, so there is much to celebrate, and the hard work and commitment of both students and staff has been recognised and is well deserved.

"Post-16 is challenging for everyone, but our students have coped extremely well and have been supported by a very caring staff alongside their parents/carers. I am so delighted for them all and immensely proud of them.”

Many students have successfully secured their place at university or in Higher Level Apprenticeships, studying a wide range of subject areas, such as Cinematic Arts, Accountancy, Quantity Surveying, Computer Science, Law, Midwifery & Nursing, Engineering, Business Management, Teaching, Performing Arts, Drama and English, to name but a few.

Others have secured employment and are training on the job in joinery or electrical work.

Mrs Russell continued: “Holy Trinity College is an all-ability school and results achieved indicate that students have worked to the very best of their ability. Whilst A*/A - C Grades are delightful to receive, it is important to acknowledge those who have achieved grades which were perhaps not as expected.

"Each student is an individual, with their own future pathway, and they have achieved their best possible outcomes. A-Level study will always require commitment and dedicated time both in school and at home, and our students have demonstrated their determination to do this and more.

“Our AS students equally performed well, and this will give them great confidence as they prepare for their final A-Level courses in September.

"As an inclusive and all-ability school, our young people work hard and are supported by conscientious staff. We know our students from day one in Year 8. We work with them, support them, nurture them and encourage them at every opportunity until they leave in Year 14. Our student success is testimony to the collective endeavours of students and staff working in partnership with parents and carers.

"On behalf of all college staff, we wish our A-Level students a very happy and successful future as they embark on the next exciting chapter in their lives. Whatever your pathway, you have the skills and confidence to embark on a bright future and be the best version of yourself that you can be. Holy Trinity College is extremely proud of each and every one of you.”

