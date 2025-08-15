A-Levels: 'some stunning outcomes' at St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt

There were some stunning outcomes, with almost half of grades being A*/A and 96% of all grades falling within the coveted A*- C bracket. Eight of the highest achieving young people, attained 25 A* grades between them.

Principal of the school, Paul McClean paid tribute to the very hard work of pupils and staff in ensuring the young people reached their full potential in their examinations.

Mr McClean said: “We, as a staff body, are delighted and proud of this very talented cohort of young people. When they joined St. Mary’s, our school community had very high expectations of what we felt they could achieve, socially, individually and academically, and they have proven over the last seven years, that they also embraced that desire to reach their potential.

"I must pay a great tribute to our staff, both teaching and non-teaching, who provide care, support and generosity of time every day of the year. It is a lovely celebration today, as we share in the success of the pupils, but these achievements are really earned in the cold winter months, when teachers are marking long into the evening and pupils are studying late in our library.

"The atmosphere of ambition and collegiality is very strong in the school and by working together, and ensuring our parents are an integral part of the educational journey, we can focus on each child having the very best chance at ttttsuccess.

"We place a great emphasis on relationships, inclusion and pupil leadership in the school. The many visiting speakers, sports clubs, voluntary organisations, and the unwavering support of the local community, help us to continue to provide first class opportunities for our pupils.

"Our main goal is to ensure that wherever our young people go, they leave St. Mary’s with a caring, committed, values-driven attitude to life.

"As our young people leave for diverse destinations such as Oxbridge, Queen’s and Ulster universities, a range of universities in England and Scotland, as well as to a variety of Higher-Level Apprenticeships, we know that they will carry the ethos of the school with them.

"On behalf of our board of governors, the staff and the whole school community, I wish our leaving students the very best of luck and remind them that we hope to see them all again soon.”

1 . Results Day St Mary's Grammar School celebrated individual and collective success on A-Level results day. Photo: Submitted

2 . Results Day A proud day for pupils at St Mary's Grammar School, included is principal Paul McClean. Photo: Submitted

3 . Results Day Principal Paul McClean congratulating pupils on their results. Photo: Submitted

4 . Results Day Principal Paul McClean with pupils on A-Level results day at St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt. Photo: Submitted