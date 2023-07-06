Past and current Loughry Food students and staff recently attended an alumni event at The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) at Loughry College in Cookstown.

It was a nostalgic evening of reminiscing and was enjoyed by all with a focus on the evening’s chosen theme “sustainability”.

After a delicious evening BBQ, attendees received short presentations from a range of fellow alumni: David Hughes, a degree graduate from 2012, now working with Lakeland Dairies discussed his journey to Environmental Management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessica McCann, a degree graduate from 2020, presently employed as a new Product Development Co-Ordinator with Huhtamaki provided an insight into the Paper Straw Story.

David Hughes (Class of 2012), Environmental Manager, Lakeland Dairies, interviewed by Hayley O’Neill (Class of 2009), Food Technologist, CAFRE. Credit: DAERA

Russell Ramage, a part-time Degree graduate from 2002, Food Technologist at Loughry Campus revealed information on CAFRE’s new part-time Sustainable Innovation course.

Loughry MSc graduate, former Loughry Food Technologist, and now a proud member of the Loughry Food Alumni, Aaron Whiteside (Senior R&D Technologist, AllinAll Ingredients Ltd.) has reconnected with the Loughry Food Alumni following graduation from his MSc in Communication, Strategic Management for Rural Business (class of 2012).

Aaron says: “I really enjoyed the sustainability themed alumni event at Loughry Campus. It was great to hear the contributions that past Loughry students are making within local food industry on such an important topic. It was also wonderful to catch up again with old friends, colleagues, and former students, as well as meeting some new faces through the Loughry Food Alumni network.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Food manufacturers are increasingly focused on sustainability objectives. As these become fundamental to growth and global competitiveness strategies, Loughry graduates continue to secure exciting roles within the agri-food sector with a growing focus on the environment.

Reducing waste, adding value, and embracing environmental initiatives are a focus for Loughry graduates who continue to help food businesses reap the benefits of sustainable manufacturing!

The College look forward to welcoming even more fellow Alumni back to Loughry Campus at future events.