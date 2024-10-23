Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you an old girl of Coleraine High School? Would you like to take a final tour of those Lodge Road corridors?

Well, it seems you are not alone!

For, since Coleraine Grammar School anounced details of a final tour of the Lodge Road campus, the demand for an opportunity to wander down memory lane has grown and grown.

Since the amalgamation of the former Coleraine Academical Institution and Coleraine High School was announced, the new Coleraine Grammar School has operated across the two campuses.

The school has announced details for a second tour of the Lodge Road campus. Credit Coleraine Grammar School

Now after almost ten years, the move to one site on the Castlerock Road is approaching. A final whole school Lodge Road assembly took place on Wednesday (October 23).

Former pupils of Coleraine High School will be able to visit the school for a tour on Thursday, October 24, from 2-3.30pm.

And, a second tour time has now been added due to popular demand – Friday, October 25 from 7-8.30pm.