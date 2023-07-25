Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

A trip of a lifetime to Germany for SERC business students

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) students from Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Business course have arrived back on home soil after an educational trip to Ausberg, Germany, where they gained experience working in local businesses and studying alongside their German counterparts, fully funded by the Turning Scheme.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST

The students stayed in a hotel in Ausberg, and attended Berufsschule IV Augsburg College for study.

Work placements for the students were provided at local and national businesses such as Schmid, Hellmann, Kobold Reisen, Ihc and Caritas. In between study and work placements, students enjoyed sightseeing, sampling local food, and making new friends.

James Reynolds, who was on the trip, commented: “The work experience was great and had lots of relevant parts to my course.

Most Popular

"I was based at a tyre shop called Reifen Kobold; I learned how the business was run and experienced some of the key tasks on the shop floor.

"It was a very popular shop - I got to see a lot of amazing cars there like a Mercedes Benz E53 AMG which was spectacular, and even better, I got to sit in the car itself.

Read More
Moira Speciality Food Fair will make its return this August

"It was a really good experience and a great chance to meet the amazing people that worked there.

“I thought this trip was amazing – we learned a lot about the culture and the local food.

“It was good to meet new people on the trip, including SERC students from other campuses. I think we all had a good time and brought home good memories and some new friends.”

Related topics:Germany