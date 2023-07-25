South Eastern Regional College (SERC) students from Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Business course have arrived back on home soil after an educational trip to Ausberg, Germany, where they gained experience working in local businesses and studying alongside their German counterparts, fully funded by the Turning Scheme.

The students stayed in a hotel in Ausberg, and attended Berufsschule IV Augsburg College for study.

Work placements for the students were provided at local and national businesses such as Schmid, Hellmann, Kobold Reisen, Ihc and Caritas. In between study and work placements, students enjoyed sightseeing, sampling local food, and making new friends.

James Reynolds, who was on the trip, commented: “The work experience was great and had lots of relevant parts to my course.

"I was based at a tyre shop called Reifen Kobold; I learned how the business was run and experienced some of the key tasks on the shop floor.

"It was a very popular shop - I got to see a lot of amazing cars there like a Mercedes Benz E53 AMG which was spectacular, and even better, I got to sit in the car itself.

"It was a really good experience and a great chance to meet the amazing people that worked there.

“I thought this trip was amazing – we learned a lot about the culture and the local food.