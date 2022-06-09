A welcome return for Banbridge Academy’s Sports Day

The weather was absolutely glorious and the sun shone on a full day of athletic competition between the four houses of Crozier, Dunbar, McWilliam and Waddell.

Over 200 pupils took part and those not involved cheered on from the side lines as all of years 8-11 enjoyed the spectacle. All the traditional athletics track & field events were included as well as a golf chipping event and the ever popular Tug O’ War competition to finish the day; the Ice cream van and the crepe truck were a big hit too!

At the end of the day, when all the scores were added, the winning house, by the narrowest of margins were McWilliam; and worthy winners they were too.

