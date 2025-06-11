Andrew Martin, senior responsible owner, Education Authority; pupil Daniel Fitzsimmons; Maria Quinn MBE, former principal; Fiona Cromie, principal; Education Minister Paul Givan; Councillor Julie Gilmour, Deputy Mayor Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council; pupil Casey Sloan and Sharon Simpson, project sponsor, Education Authority. Photo provided by Department of Education.

A sod-cutting ceremony has marked the start of construction on Abbey Community College’s new £45 million school in Newtownabbey.

The Department of Education investment in the Three Mile Water site includes enhanced learning provision accommodation and sports facilities.

Welcoming the start of the project, Education Minister Paul Givan said: “This is an exciting day for everyone at Abbey Community College, marking the start of a very important programme of construction.

“When complete. the school will deliver many benefits for pupils, school staff and local families. This project will provide modern facilities which will help children and young people at Abbey Community College to grow, thrive, learn and achieve their full potential.”

Construction is due to be completed in November 2027.

The minister continued: “There has been considerable work to get to this stage and I would like to commend the school, and the stakeholders involved. Today, they can be proud of this positive step, as they look forward to their new school building becoming a reality.

“I wish the staff and school management every success for the future and look forward to revisiting the school in future to see pupils thriving in their new facility.”

Fiona Cromie, principal of Abbey Community College, said: “This day marks a significant milestone for our community and we recognise the collaborative effort that has led to this point.

"We are profoundly grateful to the Department of Education for their generous funding of this build and to our project team for their tireless efforts in progressing the project.”

Hood Magowan Kirk are the integrated consultant team for the project and Glasgiven Contracts Ltd is the appointed building contractor.