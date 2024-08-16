Abbey Community College pupils celebrate 'academic excellence'

By The Newsroom
Students and teaching staff at Abbey Community College have been praised after the school’s Sixth form pupils received their AS and A Level results on August 15.

Congratulating this year’s cohort, Principal, Mrs Maria Quinn said: “The smiling, happy faces of Year 14 students at Abbey Community College reflected success across a wide variety of academic and vocational courses. Once again, they are celebrating academic excellence with some superb individual performances.

"Our Abbey family takes pride in the achievement of all our Year 14 students. This reflects high quality teaching and pastoral care, their hard work and commitment alongside the support and encouragement of staff and parents.

"Each individual student thoroughly deserves their success in making our school motto ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ a reality!

"On behalf of Governors and staff, I acknowledge the significant contribution that those who are leaving have made to the school community and we wish them continued success both in education and the world of work. They are excellent role models for future generations of young people at Abbey Community College.”

Some of the St Killian's pupils who gained straight A* or A grades.

1. A Level results day

Some of the St Killian's pupils who gained straight A* or A grades. Photo: John McIlwaine

Mr Brady with top achievers Niall Hynds (3A*) and Molly O'Neill (2A* 1A).

2. A Level results day

Mr Brady with top achievers Niall Hynds (3A*) and Molly O'Neill (2A* 1A). Photo: John McIlwaine

A-Level top achievers.

3. A Level results day

A-Level top achievers. Photo: John McIlwaine

Mr Brady (Principal) and Mrs McKay (Vice-principal) with Head Boy Dara McCollam and Head Girl Lena Harvey.

4. A Level results day

Mr Brady (Principal) and Mrs McKay (Vice-principal) with Head Boy Dara McCollam and Head Girl Lena Harvey. Photo: John McIlwaine

