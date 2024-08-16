Congratulating this year’s cohort, Principal, Mrs Maria Quinn said: “The smiling, happy faces of Year 14 students at Abbey Community College reflected success across a wide variety of academic and vocational courses. Once again, they are celebrating academic excellence with some superb individual performances.

"Our Abbey family takes pride in the achievement of all our Year 14 students. This reflects high quality teaching and pastoral care, their hard work and commitment alongside the support and encouragement of staff and parents.

"Each individual student thoroughly deserves their success in making our school motto ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ a reality!

"On behalf of Governors and staff, I acknowledge the significant contribution that those who are leaving have made to the school community and we wish them continued success both in education and the world of work. They are excellent role models for future generations of young people at Abbey Community College.”

1 . A Level results day Some of the St Killian's pupils who gained straight A* or A grades. Photo: John McIlwaine

2 . A Level results day Mr Brady with top achievers Niall Hynds (3A*) and Molly O'Neill (2A* 1A). Photo: John McIlwaine

3 . A Level results day A-Level top achievers. Photo: John McIlwaine

4 . A Level results day Mr Brady (Principal) and Mrs McKay (Vice-principal) with Head Boy Dara McCollam and Head Girl Lena Harvey. Photo: John McIlwaine