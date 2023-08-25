Abbey pupils secure school's 'highest ever' number of A* and A grades

Celebrations are underway after Abbey Community College students “excelled themselves” in this year’s GCSE exams.

A spokesperson for the Monkstown-based school said: “Students excelled themselves once again to achieve an outstanding 95 per cent five+ A*- C grades.

"This was enhanced further with 55 per cent of the group also gaining the all-important GCSE grade C or above in both English and Maths.

"The number of A* and A grades achieved is the highest ever.

“We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate such fantastic achievement across a wide range of GCSE and BTEC courses as the college’s motto of ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ became a reality and shone across so many happy faces.

“Everyone at the college is incredibly proud of all students who achieved these outstanding results.

"Huge congratulations must also go to the dedicated teaching staff, who have worked tirelessly to support this success.

“The consistently high results at Abbey Community College, is testament to a flexible curriculum and the support and encouragement all students receive.

"Staff, students, parents and families can be hugely proud of what has been achieved, so many opportunities for the future lie ahead.

"Consequently, the largest number of students ever have already signed up to return to continue their studies in Sixth Form. Others will take vocational routes and for some, the world of work beckons.

“The Principal, Mrs Quinn, Governors, staff and the entire Abbey family wish all of our Year 12 students good luck and continued success on whatever path they choose.

“Any prospective Year 13 students who wish to discuss our Sixth Form will find the prospectus on the college website www.abbeycommunitycollege.co.uk

1 . GCSE celebrations at Abbey Community College Students, families and friends were all out in force to celebrate the top grades and best ever results from the school. Photo: Contributed

2 . GCSE celebrations at Abbey Community College Hewis and his mum were featured on the BBCNI Newsline, proud mother and her 'treasure' of a son. Photo: Contributed

3 . GCSE celebrations at Abbey Community College Top achiever in Year 12 Kacie. Photo: Contributed

4 . GCSE celebrations at Abbey Community College Mrs Quinn's delight at the news that the college achieved a record number of A* and A grades this year. Photo: Contributed