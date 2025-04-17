Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Abercorn Primary School was delighted to welcome the Education Minister, Paul Givan MLA, on Tuesday to officially open its newly refurbished ICT suite and library.

The Minister was warmly received by principal Mrs Gemma Harrison, acting vice-principal Mr Peter McClelland, ICT co-ordinator Mrs Joy Speers, and chair of the Board of Governors, Rev. Colin Harris.

He began his visit by addressing pupils and staff during a special whole school assembly, where he spoke about the importance of embracing technology in education and the positive impact of modern learning environments.

Following the assembly, Mr Givan was shown the new suite and it was officially opened.

He was greeted by a group of Primary 7 pupils inside. The pupils proudly demonstrated their ICT skills, showcasing how the new suite is already enhancing their learning experiences.

The Minister was given a glimpse into the school’s commitment to preparing pupils for a digital future.

The newly upgraded space combines a modern library with a modern and very well- equipped ICT suite, providing pupils with a dynamic and inspiring environment for both reading and digital learning.

In recent months, the school has invested heavily in ICT infrastructure. Each classroom is now equipped with an 80-inch Promethean touch panel interactive whiteboard to support whole-class teaching, and the school has also introduced a brand new set of 18 iPads and 25 Google Chromebooks, which can be deployed flexibly across all classrooms.

Principal, Mrs Harrison, expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in the project and spoke of her pride in the pupils for representing the school so confidently during the Minister’s visit.

She added that the investment in digital resources reflects Abercorn’s commitment to providing high-quality, future-focused education for every pupil.