​Beth Morrow, a Year 11 pupil at Banbridge Academy, has placed her school firmly on the map, having just competed in one of Northern Ireland’s most prestigious student cooking competitions.

Beth flew though the first round of the Springboard Future Chef competition at Newry Southwest College, where she prepared Pan-Fried Gnocchi with warm winter greens, all within a one-hour timeslot!

The Banbridge girl was commended for her highly skilful dish, and was appointed the Wild Card Winner.

Banbridge Academy student Beth Morrow, with Celebrity Chef Jack O’Keefe.

After her first taste of success, Beth set out on a mission to refine her skills.

She began working with local Head Chef Ciaran Sansone, of the Seagoe Hotel, to prepare for the next round.

After a month of training, Beth progressed to the Titanic Met, where she went head-to-head against seven other pupils from across Northern Ireland.

Beth produced Northern Irish Chicken Supreme with Winter Greens, Chicken Leg Beignet and a Yoghurt and Lemon Panna Cotta served with a Honey Nut Tuille.

Chef in action, Beth rustling up a storm in the kitchen.

But this was only the beginning of Beth’s culinary adventures, as she was invited to cook live at the Love Your Food Show at Belfast Titanic Exhibition Centre.

She played a staring role alongside celebrity chef, Jack O’Keefe, from Ireland AM.

Mr O’Keefe is a former Head Chef of one of Ireland's top cookery schools, and has an impressive collection of foodie accolades himself.

He praised the Academy student for her “innovative thinking” and “attention to detail”.

"It has been a pleasure to share the kitchen with Beth, who I am sure will make great strides in the culinary world,” he said.

Beth produced a beautiful White Chocolate Mousse Mille Feuille with Raspberry Elderflower Jellies, in front of a live studio audience.

Beth hopes to hone her skills in the coming years, to become top of her field.