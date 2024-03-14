Academy dance crew scoop top prizes in prestigious competition

Banbridge Academy dance team, have emerged victorious after competing in the NICMAC Dance Competition.
Alex Duffy, Amy Davidson and Fran Duffy - 2nd Inter Dance TrioAlex Duffy, Amy Davidson and Fran Duffy - 2nd Inter Dance Trio
The school was delighted to enter three teams into the renowned competition hosted in Lisburn Leisureplex.

The Junior group, involving year 8-10 students, performed a delightful routine, choreographed to a remix of ‘The Little Mermaid’ winning a bronze medal in the Junior Large Team section.

Meanwhile, the Senior team performed an upbeat and polished routine based on the movie ‘Barbie’.

Alex and Fran Duffy - 3rd Inter Dance PairsAlex and Fran Duffy - 3rd Inter Dance Pairs
For the first time ever, the school entered a Senior Mixed Dance team, consisting of 34 year 10-14 students.

They managed to scoop a fantastic gold in the Anything Goes section, for their stylish and skilful interpretation of ‘One Short Day’ from the musical Wicked.

The group were also awarded a standing ovation from the entire judging panel.

The Senior Mixed Team further compounded their success by winning the trophy for top overall scoring team, which they shared with Portadown College.

Lauren White - 1st Yr14 Hiphop SoloLauren White - 1st Yr14 Hiphop Solo
Individual pupils were also entered into the Senior Duet and Trio sections.

Academy pupils Erin Lockhart, Amy Davidson and Violet Coen all impressed, winning gold for their performance of a disco routine to ‘Dreamgirls’.

Reece Wilson and Keisha Moult managed to secure silver in the Senior Lyrical duet.

Twins Alexandra and Francesca Duffy won bronze in the Intermediate Pairs Dance section and silver in the Intermediate Dance Trio alongside Amy Davidson.

Amy Davidson and Alfie Norris in Senior TeamAmy Davidson and Alfie Norris in Senior Team
Not to be outdone, Rachel Pollock and Lauren Wilson also took home a bronze medal in the Junior Street dance pairing.

The squad was choreographed by Mrs Ruth Cobb, managed by Mrs Jennifer Neill and coached by Miss Rebekah Warnock, Miss Amy Galashan and Miss Sarah Anderson.