Academy pupils attain PF Martin Achievement Awards

A number of Ballymena Academy pupils have been presented with P F Martin Achievement Awards.

These were awarded to pupils who had reached an exceptionally high standard in a range of school-based co-curricular activities.

The PF Martin Achievement Awards, initiated by former Ballymena Academy Principal, Mr. Peter Martin, recognise pupils who have reached an exceptionally high standard in a curricular or co-curricular activity.

Ballymena Academy pupils who recently received P F Martin Achievement Awards pictured with Mr S Black (Principal)