Academy pupils attain PF Martin Achievement Awards

A number of Ballymena Academy pupils have been presented with P F Martin Achievement Awards.
These were awarded to pupils who had reached an exceptionally high standard in a range of school-based co-curricular activities.
Pupils receiving these awards are nominated by members of staff in charge of the activity and a strict set of criteria are applied to consider personal achievement, commitment and school representation.