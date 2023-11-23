​Academy students’ New England tour

A GROUP of Academy student travelled to Boston and New England recently for an action-packed five-day visit, and it proved to be as enjoyable as it was educational.

The Academy students who recently returned from New England and Boston described their trip as "exhilirating". C2347504

Visits weren’t all high-brow, however, and having landed at Springfield, Massachusetts, the first stop for ‘Team Boston’ was a trip to Walmart!

On Day 2, the students headed to the picturesque town of Hyde Park, New York state, which is famous for being the home of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum.

The rollercoaster schedule continued with a trip to the city of Amherst, Massachusetts, to visit the Emily Dickinson Museum, named after one of the most important figures in American poetry.

On Day 3, the students were firmly Boston-bound. The shopping leg of the visit was a quick stop at the Yankee Candle Flagship store.

After shedding a few $$$ walking around the huge store, Team Boston made their way to Concord to visit the Old Manse – a place of huge historical and literacy significance.

Harvard University was the highlight of Day 4. The day began with a college tour, visiting several significant sites around the university.

The next visit of the day was to the JFK Presidential Library and Museum, followed by the Freedom Trail walking tour which offered an insight to the birth of modern America.

The final day of the trip brought the students to Salem - the home of Halloween!