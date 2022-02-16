Accolade for drama school

The award-winning school, which has weekly classes in its eight schools in Lisburn, Ballymena, Belfast and Bangor has also seen its highest number of applications since the return of the start of term

Tina McVeigh, Managing Director is delighted with the interest and the confidence in the growing company; “Last year was our 10th anniversary and we weren’t able to celebrate it quite as we would have liked, so to move into our 11th year with such an accolade and unprecedented interest really delights me.

“This year we have a stunning collection of shows in the pipeline.

Pictured celebrating BSPA's win are the students from BSPA Lisburn's Saturday morning school.

“All of our 800 students, aged from just 3 – 19, are looking forward to putting eight exciting shows in the spring months and we are also in the process of planning our two summer youth projects, which have both garnered huge interest already.

“The acknowledgment from the Northern Ireland Prestige Awards is a wonderful accolade which really recognises the hard work and dedication delivered on a daily and weekly basis from all our teachers and students alike.”

To find out more about joining BSPA visit www.thebspa.co.uk.