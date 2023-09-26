Register
Ballyclare High's top GCSE students Anna McBride, Erin Stewart, Rhys Stewart, Adam Young, Bella Long and Susie McBride.Ballyclare High's top GCSE students Anna McBride, Erin Stewart, Rhys Stewart, Adam Young, Bella Long and Susie McBride.
Ballyclare High's top GCSE students Anna McBride, Erin Stewart, Rhys Stewart, Adam Young, Bella Long and Susie McBride.

Accomplishments celebrated at Ballyclare High awards night

Parents and students gathered at Ballyclare High on September 21 for the school’s annual prize distribution ceremony.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST

The guest speaker for the event was past pupil, Frances McCandless, who is currently the first appointed Chief Executive of the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland.

Addressing those in attendance, Principal, Dr Rainey, said: “Life in school this past year has been as fulsome as it ever has been. As much as it seems to get busier every year, that energy drives replenishment, fuels the ‘can-do’ attitudes and we all enjoy the resulting success and achievement.

"Having an overarching view of it all, I can assure you that the talents and abilities are astonishing in this school. The richness of what we can celebrate here remains unrivalled, such is the level of aspiration in us all.

"You as pupils excel in so many areas of school life and you are the heroes of tonight. Be very proud of yourselves.

"The spotlight this evening on academic excellence. For each of you, success is different. For each of you, reward, satisfaction, and confidence, comes from being the best you can be.

"You are not defined simply by exam results, but you must know that you are the top achievers in one of the country’s top grammar schools, the ‘crème de la crème’ of academic excellence.

"Congratulations. You are the champions of academic progress and achievement, and you deserve all the praise. We are so very proud of all of you.

"May the trophies and awards, the words of recognition and the thrill of your teachers and your families, afford you a time to shine! Well done.”

Abigail Reid was awarded the Brann Medallion for Science and Patrick Sheeran the Brann Medallion for Literacy.

1. Accolades for Ballyclare students

Abigail Reid was awarded the Brann Medallion for Science and Patrick Sheeran the Brann Medallion for Literacy. Photo: Contributed

Anna Louden was awarded the Henderson Bowl for Child Development and Anna McBride was the winner of the Bury Prize for Home Economics.

2. Accolades for Ballyclare students

Anna Louden was awarded the Henderson Bowl for Child Development and Anna McBride was the winner of the Bury Prize for Home Economics. Photo: Contributed

Ballyclare High's Form Prize winners in Year 13.

3. Accolades for Ballyclare students

Ballyclare High's Form Prize winners in Year 13. Photo: Contributed

Ballyclare High's Year 9 Form Prize Winners.

4. Accolades for Ballyclare students

Ballyclare High's Year 9 Form Prize Winners. Photo: Contributed

