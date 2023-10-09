Achievements celebrated at Ulidia Integrated College

Staff, members of the Board of Governors, invited guests and parents joined the prize winners at Ulidia Integrated College on September 28 to share in the success and achievements of pupils for the year 2022/2023.

A spokesperson for the east Antrim school said: “We were honoured to have Miss Tuesday Howe as our guest speaker this year.

"Miss Howe was a past pupil and head girl of Ulidia Integrated College in 2010/2011, she is currently working as an English Teacher and Head of Year in Priory Integrated College.

"She was the lead mentor in her English Degree course in QUB for the school of English and is currently part of the CS Lewis Institute Fellows Program in Stranmillis.

"We were inspired by her words of inspiration and her passion for English. She spoke of how ‘Ulidia remains with you even when you leave school, in your thoughts, your decisions and how you treat others; that today will soon be your yesterday so enjoy every moment, grasp every opportunity and be the best you can be.”

1 . Success celebrated at Ulidia Ethan winner of The Andrew Jackson Bowl for Outstanding Contributions in Humanities, Kristian winner of The Ernest Walton Trophy and The Endeavour Cup and Rebecca winner of The William Rowan Hamilton Award For Outstanding Contributions in Mathematics and The Ulidia Cup. Pictured with Vice Principal Mrs Campbell. Photo: Contributed

2 . Success celebrated at Ulidia Eco Award For the student who has shown commitment to ECO club and contribution towards ECO school events – Rebecca. Pictured with Mrs Patterson. Photo: Contributed

3 . Success celebrated at Ulidia Ellie Cowan-McKee won The Hughes Cup and The Leslie Shield. Photo: Contributed

4 . Success celebrated at Ulidia The Kenneth Brannagh Trophy winner, Tatiana. Photo: Contributed