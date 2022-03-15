Activate Your Curiosity for the chance to meet Professor Brian Cox

Through collaboration with headline sponsor Ryobi Aluminium Casting and key sponsors Almac Group, IPC Mouldings, Michelin Development, Northern Regional College, Randox Laboratories and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies the event will aim to inspire young people to become the next generation of scientists with an inspirational programme that mixes the best of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) through a series of TED-style talks, seminars, discussions and hands-on workshops.

The Science Summer School is not a stand-alone event but is a catalyst for a collaborative vision for the borough to nurture future talent and as part of the event we are asking pupils to ‘Activate your Curiosity’ by creating an original t-shirt design that reflects one of three themes: Activate your Curiosity; First Attempts; or The Universe.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are fantastic prizes on offer - the winning t-shirt will be printed and the designer will have the opportunity to meet Professor Brian Cox CBE in November 2022.

Pictured is David Watson, Lord Mawson & Marco Emig outside Ryobi.

The best ideas will also be included in the Gallery of First Attempts exhibition in the Mid-Antrim Museum at The Braid in conjunction with this exciting event.

The competition is open to all schools in the borough from Key Stage 1 through to Key Stage 4 and to enter students must attend a school in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area. The closing date for entries is 12pm, Friday 27 May 2022.