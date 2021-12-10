Actor delivers drama workshop to Newtownabbey students

Matthew, fresh from a successful run of Marie Jones’s one-man play ‘A Night in November’ at The MAC, explained how he researched and developed the play’s numerous characters and demonstrated how to bring them to life on stage.

Drama lecturer Gemma McGranaghan said she was delighted to welcome Matthew to Newtownabbey as it was a real privilege for her students to learn from “one of the best”.

She added: “We saw Matthew perform in ‘A Night in November’ at The MAC so it was very fresh in their minds. It is a very entertaining play: funny, sad, poignant and thought-provoking in equal measure and Matthew showed the students how they could use simple gestures to create the multiple characters on stage in the one man show.

Matthew Forsythe in A Night in November.

“The workshop was thoroughly enjoyable. The students got a great insight into Matthew’s methods of developing characters. He was really down to earth, and they enjoyed chatting to him about his acting career.”