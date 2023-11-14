An Aghadowey tiler is set to compete against the top apprentices across the UK, at the Skillbuild National Finals in Milton Keyes.

Timothy Gilmore receives some tips from last years Silver Medal winner Morgan Nutt. Credit NWRC

Timothy Gilmore, who works for SMC Tiling and studies the Level 3 in Wall and Floor Tiling at North West Regional College’s Greystone Campus, is one of the 16 top construction trainees from across Northern Ireland to compete on November 21, 22 and 23 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The 18-year-old said he decided to enrol at NWRC after completing his GCSEs at Limavady High School.

He added: “My dad Henry is a kitchen fitter and my brother Samuel works in trades, so this was always something I wanted to do. I like studying a trade that is so useful.

“My lecturer David McCay has been supportive in getting me this far, as well as my employers SMC Tiling.”

Ahead of the competition, Timothy has also been receiving some tips from NWRC Tiler Morgan Nutt who last year won the Silver Medal at the National Finals. David McCay, Lecturer Wall and Floor Tiling at NWRC said: “At Greystone Campus we are very proud of Timothy who will represent the entire college and the North West at this competition. His success is another example of what we do at NWRC – train the best in skills such as Wall and Floor Tiling, Welding, Motor Vehicle and much more. We wish him the very best of luck.”