Aghadowey tiler Timothy measures up for success at the Skillbuild National Finals in Milton Keynes

An Aghadowey tiler is set to compete against the top apprentices across the UK, at the Skillbuild National Finals in Milton Keyes.
By Una Culkin
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:42 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 09:42 GMT
Timothy Gilmore receives some tips from last years Silver Medal winner Morgan Nutt. Credit NWRCTimothy Gilmore receives some tips from last years Silver Medal winner Morgan Nutt. Credit NWRC
Timothy Gilmore, who works for SMC Tiling and studies the Level 3 in Wall and Floor Tiling at North West Regional College’s Greystone Campus, is one of the 16 top construction trainees from across Northern Ireland to compete on November 21, 22 and 23 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The 18-year-old said he decided to enrol at NWRC after completing his GCSEs at Limavady High School.

He added: “My dad Henry is a kitchen fitter and my brother Samuel works in trades, so this was always something I wanted to do. I like studying a trade that is so useful.

Timothy Gilmore, who works for SMC Tiling and studies the Level 3 in Wall and Floor Tiling at NWRC’s Greystone Campus, is one of the 16 top construction trainees from across Northern Ireland to compete in the finals. Credit NWRCTimothy Gilmore, who works for SMC Tiling and studies the Level 3 in Wall and Floor Tiling at NWRC’s Greystone Campus, is one of the 16 top construction trainees from across Northern Ireland to compete in the finals. Credit NWRC
“My lecturer David McCay has been supportive in getting me this far, as well as my employers SMC Tiling.”

Ahead of the competition, Timothy has also been receiving some tips from NWRC Tiler Morgan Nutt who last year won the Silver Medal at the National Finals. David McCay, Lecturer Wall and Floor Tiling at NWRC said: “At Greystone Campus we are very proud of Timothy who will represent the entire college and the North West at this competition. His success is another example of what we do at NWRC – train the best in skills such as Wall and Floor Tiling, Welding, Motor Vehicle and much more. We wish him the very best of luck.”

SkillBuild is delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and Timothy’s success comes after competing at the Northern Ireland regional heats, which took place in NWRC’s Greystone Campus in Limavady in May.

