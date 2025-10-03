All schools in Northern Ireland Storm Amy amber warning area to close by noon, says Education Authority
In a statement released this morning, the EA said: “This decision has been taken in the interests of the safety of children, young people and staff.
"The amber warning covers the western half of Northern Ireland - counties Antrim, Derry/Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.
"The Education Authority consulted with the Met Office to ensure there had been no overnight amendments to the alert.
"The alert applies to the period 3pm to 8pm today and is warning of a spell of damaging winds on Friday late afternoon and evening.
"It has cited the potential for power cuts and damage to buildings, including a risk of injuries from flying debris.”