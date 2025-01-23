All university campus buildings and grounds in Northern Ireland to close due to Storm Éowyn
In a statement released on Thursday, January 23, Ulster University said: “The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for Storm Éowyn. Accordingly, Ulster University will move all activity online on Friday 24 January 2025. All campus buildings and grounds will be closed.
"Winds are expected to rapidly increase on Friday morning with peak gusts of 80-90 mph (130-145 km/h) with the possibility of up to 100mph along the coast.
"The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students is our primary consideration. Please do not take any unnecessary risks during the weather warning.”
Meanwhile, Queen’s University in Belfast posted on their Facebook page: “Your safety and wellbeing are our top priority. That's why the University campus will be closed tomorrow, Friday 24 January, due to the red weather warning of wind in place across Northern Ireland.
"Where appropriate and possible, teaching will move online for our students and your School or Centre will be in touch to let you know about the arrangements in your area.
"Where necessary, some staff will continue to work on campus to carry out crucial roles, delivering and supporting essential services. Student support services will be available remotely and Queen's Accommodation will remain open as normal.”
