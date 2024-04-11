Alliance representatives pay tribute to local community after proposal to close Bschool is overturned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sian Mulholland MLA, Alliance representative for North Antrim extended her warmest congratulations to representatives of Balnamore Primary School, its students, staff, parents, and the entire community on the recent decision by the Education Authority to withdraw plans for the closure of the school this year.

“The news comes as a tremendous relief to everyone involved in the Balnamore community, who have tirelessly campaigned and advocated for the preservation of their beloved school," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This decision represents a significant victory for the children, ensuring they can continue to receive their education in an environment that they know and love.

Alliance Representives Sian Mulholland MLA and Cllr Lee Kane with staff from Balnamore PS.

"Balnamore Primary School has long been a cornerstone of the local community, providing not just education but also a sense of belonging and community spirit. Its closure would have undoubtedly had far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the students but also the dedicated staff and supportive parents”.

Ms Mulholland has expressed her deepest gratitude to all those who played a part in this successful campaign, from the passionate parents and determined staff to the wider community members who rallied behind the cause.

"It is a testament to the power of collective action and demonstrates what can be achieved when a community comes together with a common goal. Education is the foundation of our society, and every child deserves access to quality schooling in their local area."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymoney Councillor Lee Kane said: “This is excellent news for Balnamore, and I am delighted that the hard work and determination of many volunteers across the village has paid off.

"We now need to focus on the future and continue the work of rebuilding the school. I am particularly pleased by the recent announcement of ten fully funded pre-school places in the school’s new early years provision, Balnamill Little Learners.

"This will provide much-needed pre-school provision in the village, while also creating a strong platform on which to grow the school community."