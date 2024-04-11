Alliance representatives pay tribute to local community after proposal to close Bschool is overturned
Sian Mulholland MLA, Alliance representative for North Antrim extended her warmest congratulations to representatives of Balnamore Primary School, its students, staff, parents, and the entire community on the recent decision by the Education Authority to withdraw plans for the closure of the school this year.
“The news comes as a tremendous relief to everyone involved in the Balnamore community, who have tirelessly campaigned and advocated for the preservation of their beloved school," she said.
"This decision represents a significant victory for the children, ensuring they can continue to receive their education in an environment that they know and love.
"Balnamore Primary School has long been a cornerstone of the local community, providing not just education but also a sense of belonging and community spirit. Its closure would have undoubtedly had far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the students but also the dedicated staff and supportive parents”.
Ms Mulholland has expressed her deepest gratitude to all those who played a part in this successful campaign, from the passionate parents and determined staff to the wider community members who rallied behind the cause.
"It is a testament to the power of collective action and demonstrates what can be achieved when a community comes together with a common goal. Education is the foundation of our society, and every child deserves access to quality schooling in their local area."
Ballymoney Councillor Lee Kane said: “This is excellent news for Balnamore, and I am delighted that the hard work and determination of many volunteers across the village has paid off.
"We now need to focus on the future and continue the work of rebuilding the school. I am particularly pleased by the recent announcement of ten fully funded pre-school places in the school’s new early years provision, Balnamill Little Learners.
"This will provide much-needed pre-school provision in the village, while also creating a strong platform on which to grow the school community."
Ms Mulholland MLA and Cllr Kane have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Balnamore Primary School and ensuring that it continues to thrive for generations to come.