Ambitious programme of reform for special educational needs

Education Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan has published the Special Educational Needs (SEN) Reform Agenda and five-year Delivery Plan.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The publications set out an ambitious programme of reform of services and provision to support children and young people with special educational needs.

Mr Givan said: “This is the most ambitious programme of SEN reform in a generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The SEN Reform Agenda and five-year Delivery Plan set out the actions that are needed to ensure that children and young people with SEN can benefit from greater inclusion and receive the right support from the right people at the right time and in the right place.

Education Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan sets out a programme of reform for SEN. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

“They have been developed with input from parents, practitioners and academics and engagement will continue as we move into implementation.

“We know that our children cannot wait, and that change is needed now. With that in mind, the Delivery Plan sets out short-term actions which are intended to rebuild confidence and trust with parents, build capability across the workforce, improve the approach to placements, focus on child centred communications and a more child centred approach to support.

“SEN transformation is a key priority for the Executive. It is an investment not only for education but for our society and delivering on the agenda will require sustained funding. I am committed to driving forward this agenda during this mandate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to ensure that the direction I am taking will deliver better outcomes for children and young people with SEN.

"The SEN Reform Agenda will be supported by a clear, measurable and co-designed outcomes framework which will allow my department to systematically monitor any changes being made across the system.”