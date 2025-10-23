Annual prizegiving ceremony celebrated at St Patrick’s College in Ballymena

In an inspirational address, Johanna spoke to the college’s students and their parents about her time at school, her route into design, and the way in which her career has subsequently progressed.

She encouraged the young people to follow their dreams and to work hard to overcome obstacles.

In his speech, St Patrick’s College principal, Paul Fitzpatrick, spoke of the successes achieved by the school’s pupils during the 2024-25 school year.

"Today is one of the most important days in our school’s calendar. It is the day on which we recognise the achievements, and praise the efforts of you, the students.

"We will, over the course of the afternoon, see a number of current and past pupils receiving awards for their success in last year’s public examinations, and I would like to highlight for you just how outstanding these results have been.

"Last year once again saw a large number of our students achieving five or more GCSEs at A*-C, preparing them well for progression to A Level and other post-16 courses of study.

"Seven students, or 12% of our GCSE exam cohort, Nadia Dobrzanska, Sophia Grebin, Julia Lawicka, Sean McAlister, Erinmae Mitchell, Neha Shanil and Michelle Trawinska, celebrated a fantastic ten GCSEs at A*-C, with a further four students, or 7% – Rachel Gillan, Callum Logan, Mara Richmond and Erik Zelina – getting nine GCSE passes at A*-C.

"A further 10 students or 18% achieved between six and eight GCSE passes. A significant number of these grades were at the upper end of the A*-C range.

"In our top two classes, well over half of our students achieved at least five GCSE grades at A*-C including English and Maths.

"Many subjects achieved a 100% pass rate at A*-C, with a number of other subject areas achieving pass rates of more than 80%, well over the Northern Ireland average for non-selective schools.

"Overall, our Year 12 students celebrated the achievement of 6 A* grades, 28 As, 75 Bs, 65 C* and 92 C grades.

"Last year’s Year 12 was perhaps the group most significantly affected by the pandemic in 2020. They lost their last three months of primary school, with all the special ceremonies and events which take place at that stage, and they then came in here to spend their first year of secondary school in the same classroom all day every day.

"Thankfully all of that is now a distant memory and we can congratulate them on their results and wish them every success to come as they begin their A Level studies or progress to apprenticeships and training programmes in Further Education.

"The great success of our young people at A Level continued this year, with a majority of students achieving three A Levels at A*-C, and a 100% pass rate across almost all subject areas.

"38% of our students achieved at least one A or A* grade in their A Level results, and A* and A grades accounted for more than one in five of all grades achieved.

"Destinations for our Sixth Form students last year included Ulster University for degrees in Accounting and Finance, Journalism, Sociology with Criminology, and Sport, Physical Activity and Health, Stranmillis University College for Early Childhood Studies, Bournemouth University for International Tourism and Hospitality, Derby University for Occupational Therapy and Liverpool Hope University for degrees in Accounting and Finance and Business.

"I would like today to commend all of our young people on the truly excellent results they have achieved, and to praise them for all of the hard work and long hours they have put into achieving these grades.

"I would also like to thank and congratulate our teaching staff, who have put so much into supporting and guiding our students towards achieving these results. Our staff truly go the extra mile with our students.

"Finally, I would like to congratulate those of you on this side of the hall; our parents and guardians, who do so much to support your children at home, and who ensure that they stay focused and motivated through very difficult two year cycles of education.

"All of our young people face great challenges in a fast-changing world, and it is wonderful to see how they are working to overcome these challenges, and succeeding in doing so."

The principal outlined many of the successes and activities during the 2024-25 school year and some of the changes within the school community.

.

"We said goodbye to three key members of our staff in June of this year, as they embarked on well-earned retirements. Mrs Barbara O’Callaghan had worked in our English Department since 1999, Mr Paul Jordan had taught Art and RE in the school since 2002 and Mrs Mona McIlroy had been our Head of Maths since 2011.

"We are very grateful to Barbara, Paul and Mona for their combined service of 63 years’ teaching in St Patrick’s, and we wish all three of them a long, healthy, active and enjoyable retirement.

"We also welcome teachers who have joined us at the start of the current school year. Mrs Ciara McKee joins our Technology and Construction Department, Dr James McAuley has joined our Maths Department, and Mrs Geraldine Conlon has joined our Specialist Provision unit. In addition, Miss Brianne Esler, one of our recent past pupils, is working this year in our English, RE and Geography Departments. I would like to welcome Ciara, James, Geri and Brianne to St Patrick’s, and wish them every success in the College.

"We made the decision to open Specialist Provision in Mainstream Education, or SPiMs, facilities from September 2024. We were very pleased that we were able to begin this provision with two small classes, and then with the addition of a third class from September 2025. We were honoured to welcome Chris Quinn, Northern Ireland’s Commissioner for Children and Young People, to the school in April to perform the opening ceremony for our first two SPiMS classrooms. These state of the art facilities have now been joined by a third room, which was completed just a few weeks ago.

"Our three teachers, Mrs Aine O’Neill, Mrs Marie-Claire Gok and Mrs Geraldine Conlon, along with our dedicated Learning Support Assistants Mrs Claire Martin, Mrs Anya Larkin, Mrs Maria Brolly, Miss Sarah McErlain and Ms Anne-Marie Davey work hard to provide quality learning experiences for the children in these classes, and the children have enjoyed a wide range of activities over their first year in our school, including a visit from two therapy dogs in December and a number of trips, including one in June to Carrickfergus Castle.

.

1 . Contributed Winners of cups and shields with (l-r) Mr Fitzpatrick, Mrs Montgomery, Councillor Jackson Minford (Mayor of Mid and East Antrim) and Mr Cathal Hughes (Chair of Governors) Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed St Patrick’s College students, greeting guests in their home languages Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed First Trust Cup for Mathematics - Agnieszka Marczewska and Konrad Las Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Hardy Cup for Science - Elizabeth Ssembatya Photo: Submitted