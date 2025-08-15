Another set of outstanding A and AS Level results achieved by students at Sperrin Integrated College

At A Level, the overall pass rate was 100% of pupils achieving 3 or more grades A* to E and 80% of all pupils attaining 3 A*-C grades, with 91% of all grades being A*-C or equivalent.

Significantly, students in subject areas including Chemistry, Double and Single Award Health & Social Care, Engineering, History, Mathematics, Performing Arts, IT and Sports Studies achieved 100% A*-C grades.

Amongst the top achieving pupils at A Level are Deputy Head Girl, Olivia Eastwood who was awarded an A*, Distinction* and an A. Liam Murray and Timonas Naumavicius both received 3 Distinction* or Distinction Grades. Jessica Simpson received two A grades and a Distinction. In addition, Jake Green has received a Distinction*, Distinction and a B. Ruby Stanley was awarded two A grades, and a B.

Head Girl Kate Johnston has received two A grades, and a B and Head Boy Michael Wilson saw similar success achieving a Distinction*, Distinction and a B grade.

As in other years most of our students have secured a place at their chosen University and will study a wide range of disciplines such as Accountancy, Animation, Law, Teaching, Radiography, Criminology, Marketing, Nursing, Politics with International Studies, Event Management, Illustration, Marine Science, Sport and Exercise, Biology and Architecture to name a few. We are also delighted that a significant number of students are availing of opportunities in Higher Level Apprenticeships and that our Head Boy, Michael Wilson will be availing of a Golf Scholarship in the Bluefield State, West Virginia.

Mrs Heron, Principal of Sperrin College, commented on the outstanding success of Sperrin students stating: 'Studying at A Level is extremely demanding, and I would like to congratulate both the Year 13 and 14 students on achieving wonderful results. Their success is testament to their hard work and dedication.’

She continued, ‘On behalf of the Senior Leadership Team and all the staff we wish all of them continued success in the next phase of their lives and we hope that they truly live out our school ethos of ‘Pursing Excellence Together.’”

1 . Outstanding results Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt, A-Level students. Photo: Contributed

2 . Outstanding results That tense moment as you check out the A-Level results at Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt. Photo: Contributed

3 . Outstanding results A2 Top Achievers at Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt. Photo: Contributed

4 . Outstanding results Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt, Jessica Simpson, who received two A grades and a Distinction. Photo: Contributed