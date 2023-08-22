Register
Another successful year at Laurelhill Community College as students and staff celebrate receiving a ‘terrific set of results’

Students, staff and parents at Laurelhill Community College celebrated last week as this year’s A Level results were revealed.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:55 BST

Students have been on tenterhooks all summer waiting for the outcome of their years of effort and study but their hard work and patience paid off, with the school expressing great joy at the results.

Principal Mr James Martin said everyone at the school was “delighted” with the results and praised the students and staff for all their hard work.

He said: “At Laurelhill Community College we have seen another successful year of results from our sixth form students.

Laurelhill Head Girl Autumn Murdough is congratulated by Mrs Beckett and Mrs Stewart on excellent A Level results. Autumn moves on to study Digital and Screen Acting at LIPA. Pic credit: Laurelhill Community CollegeLaurelhill Head Girl Autumn Murdough is congratulated by Mrs Beckett and Mrs Stewart on excellent A Level results. Autumn moves on to study Digital and Screen Acting at LIPA. Pic credit: Laurelhill Community College
"We are delighted that our results show an increase in the number of A*-C grades when compared with that of pre-pandemic years.

" Students, across a broad range of subjects, have achieved 100% A*-C grades.

"The hard work and dedication of our year 14 students and staff mean that students can progress onto their chosen fields of higher education, further education and employment, we wish them every success in their futures.”

Year 14 Laurelhill students Dylan Lilburn and Abi Reynold celebrating A Level success. Dylan achieved 2As and 1 B and Abi achieved an A star and 2Bs. They will commence study at QUB and UU in September. Pic credit: Laurelhill Community CollegeYear 14 Laurelhill students Dylan Lilburn and Abi Reynold celebrating A Level success. Dylan achieved 2As and 1 B and Abi achieved an A star and 2Bs. They will commence study at QUB and UU in September. Pic credit: Laurelhill Community College
Laurelhill Community College’s Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Karen Stewart, was also pleased with the performance of the students in both Year 13 and 14, once again praising everyone for their dedication and hard work.

Mrs Stewart commented: “A terrific set of results for Year 14 that all students and staff should be proud of, given the drive from universities for exam boards to go back to pre-pandemic levels.

"Year 13 results are also terrific and indicate even better grades to come next year.

"Well done to parents, teachers and students especially.”

