Another year of ‘outstanding achievement’ at St Paul’s HS

More than three-quarters of the year group secured five or more GCSE passes at grades A*-C, including in English and Mathematics.

More than seven in 10 achieved seven or more top grades, while more than a quarter of pupils attained five or more grades at A*-B.

Straight A* and A grades were achieved by more than a dozen pupils, with Niamh McGenity emerging as the top achiever, securing an exceptional nine A* grades.

Principal Dáithí Murray praised the efforts of staff and pupils, saying: “This year’s results are a real cause for celebration. Our pupils have shown determination, ambition and pride in their work and their achievements reflect that effort.

“These outcomes also highlight the importance of high-quality teaching, careful tracking and the strong pastoral support provided by our staff. I am immensely proud of what has been accomplished.”

He added: “Particularly pleasing are the performances in GCSE English and GCSE Mathematics, where more than 80% of pupils achieved top grades in both subjects. This success continues the strong upward trend in achievement at St Paul’s.”

The school said it also warmly recognised the achievements of pupils who experience barriers to their learning and those with additional learning needs.

