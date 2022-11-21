Students aged 16 and 17 from across Antrim and Newtownabbey are invited to apply for a once in a lifetime chance to travel to the borough’s sister city in Gilbert, Arizona.

The initiative will see two local teens and two from Gilbert given an opportunity to spend six weeks living with each other next summer.

With half of the time spent in the borough and the other half in Gilbert, the students will learn about each other’s country and culture through a family living experience.

Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to travel and develop an understanding of a different country, its people and their way of life.

Applications close on January 13.

“The programme has been running for many years and has provided a life-changing experience for many students. Previous participants have described it as an unforgettable experience.”

It is expected the programme will commence around the last week of June and finish the first week of August.

