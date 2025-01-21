Armagh: approval for Royal School extension to provide additional sixth form area

By Francois Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Jan 2025, 14:45 BST
A single-storey extension is to be built at the Royal School in Armagh to provide an additional sixth form area, a staff work room and new toilet facilities.

The approved new extension is detailed as follows in the ABC Planning officers’ report: “The overall proposal comprises the following elements of development.

"The erection of a single-storey extension to the existing building, measuring 28.7 metres by 6.7 metres, giving a floor area of 192.3m2.

The Royal School complex with its proposed extension. It has now been granted planning permission. Image: ABC planning portalThe Royal School complex with its proposed extension. It has now been granted planning permission. Image: ABC planning portal
“The height of the extension is 4.5 metres above ground level. The extension contains an extension of the sixth form area, staff workroom and extension to staff toilets.

“It is considered that the proposal represents complimentary modern design and finish that will integrate with the immediate context. Additionally, it represents a betterment to the existing building that is to be extended.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

