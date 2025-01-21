Armagh: approval for Royal School extension to provide additional sixth form area
The approved new extension is detailed as follows in the ABC Planning officers’ report: “The overall proposal comprises the following elements of development.
"The erection of a single-storey extension to the existing building, measuring 28.7 metres by 6.7 metres, giving a floor area of 192.3m2.
“The height of the extension is 4.5 metres above ground level. The extension contains an extension of the sixth form area, staff workroom and extension to staff toilets.
“It is considered that the proposal represents complimentary modern design and finish that will integrate with the immediate context. Additionally, it represents a betterment to the existing building that is to be extended.”
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
