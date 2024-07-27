Armagh: old school building to be demolished to make way for new build

By Francois Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2024, 21:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Consent has been granted for the demolition of the existing school building and temporary accommodation at St. Malachy’s PS, Chapel Lane, Armagh, to make way for a new build.

The application was lodged by Hamilton Architects, Belfast, on behalf of the school.

Although there can be restrictions attached to removing a building in what is considered to be a prime location in Armagh, ABC planning officers explain in their report the current building is of limited architectural value.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report notes the school complex consists of the school building, a portable building and associated outdoor play space and parking.

St. Malachy's PS, Armagh, is going to be knocked down to make way for a new build. Credit: GoogleSt. Malachy's PS, Armagh, is going to be knocked down to make way for a new build. Credit: Google
St. Malachy's PS, Armagh, is going to be knocked down to make way for a new build. Credit: Google

It adds: “The main school building has had a number of alterations and extensions added over the years. Officers have engaged in a consultation exercise with HED (Historic Monuments and Historic Buildings) who have advised they have no objection to the proposed demolition.”

In this instance, officers state, the entire existing school building and two external portable buildings are to be demolished.

“Considering the age, condition, use of materials and architectural merit of these buildings, officers consider that they are of limited architectural value to the conservation area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

The envisaged design for the new St. Malachy's PS building. Credit: ABC planning portalThe envisaged design for the new St. Malachy's PS building. Credit: ABC planning portal
The envisaged design for the new St. Malachy's PS building. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Officers consider that the proposed demolition represents an opportunity to enhance the conservation area on the basis of the [new build] scheme proposed.

“Officers therefore have no concerns regarding the demolition of the buildings. The full planning application for the replacement school provides clarification that the site will be fully redeveloped.”

The new build will include seven classrooms, a canteen, and all associated site works, including boundary treatments, infrastructure, car parking and landscaping, with vehicular and pedestrian access from Chapel Lane.

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:ArmaghBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.