Armagh: old school building to be demolished to make way for new build
The application was lodged by Hamilton Architects, Belfast, on behalf of the school.
Although there can be restrictions attached to removing a building in what is considered to be a prime location in Armagh, ABC planning officers explain in their report the current building is of limited architectural value.
The report notes the school complex consists of the school building, a portable building and associated outdoor play space and parking.
It adds: “The main school building has had a number of alterations and extensions added over the years. Officers have engaged in a consultation exercise with HED (Historic Monuments and Historic Buildings) who have advised they have no objection to the proposed demolition.”
In this instance, officers state, the entire existing school building and two external portable buildings are to be demolished.
“Considering the age, condition, use of materials and architectural merit of these buildings, officers consider that they are of limited architectural value to the conservation area.
“Officers consider that the proposed demolition represents an opportunity to enhance the conservation area on the basis of the [new build] scheme proposed.
“Officers therefore have no concerns regarding the demolition of the buildings. The full planning application for the replacement school provides clarification that the site will be fully redeveloped.”
The new build will include seven classrooms, a canteen, and all associated site works, including boundary treatments, infrastructure, car parking and landscaping, with vehicular and pedestrian access from Chapel Lane.
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
