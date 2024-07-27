Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Consent has been granted for the demolition of the existing school building and temporary accommodation at St. Malachy’s PS, Chapel Lane, Armagh, to make way for a new build.

The application was lodged by Hamilton Architects, Belfast, on behalf of the school.

Although there can be restrictions attached to removing a building in what is considered to be a prime location in Armagh, ABC planning officers explain in their report the current building is of limited architectural value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report notes the school complex consists of the school building, a portable building and associated outdoor play space and parking.

St. Malachy's PS, Armagh, is going to be knocked down to make way for a new build. Credit: Google

It adds: “The main school building has had a number of alterations and extensions added over the years. Officers have engaged in a consultation exercise with HED (Historic Monuments and Historic Buildings) who have advised they have no objection to the proposed demolition.”

In this instance, officers state, the entire existing school building and two external portable buildings are to be demolished.

“Considering the age, condition, use of materials and architectural merit of these buildings, officers consider that they are of limited architectural value to the conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The envisaged design for the new St. Malachy's PS building. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Officers consider that the proposed demolition represents an opportunity to enhance the conservation area on the basis of the [new build] scheme proposed.

“Officers therefore have no concerns regarding the demolition of the buildings. The full planning application for the replacement school provides clarification that the site will be fully redeveloped.”

The new build will include seven classrooms, a canteen, and all associated site works, including boundary treatments, infrastructure, car parking and landscaping, with vehicular and pedestrian access from Chapel Lane.