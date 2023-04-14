A special recognition event has been held to mark the end of Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership’s (LMP’s) first ‘Chef Academy’.

The intensive academy, delivered by North West Regional College, provided participants with the opportunity to gain the practical skills needed to work in a busy kitchen and included several master classes from leading figures in the field of hospitality.

It also included a number of educational visits to local suppliers such as Broighter Gold. As part of the programme, participants undertook placements with local employers throughout the Borough.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “The Chef Academy has helped participants to develop skills and employability, which will in turn strengthen our food and hospitality sector and attract more visitors to our area. I want to congratulate all those who have completed this worthwhile programme.”

Manager of Causeway LMP, Marc McGerty added: “With hospitality being a key sector in our area, we are delighted with the success of this academy and the feedback we have received from participants."

