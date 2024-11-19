The event was held at the Europa Hotel in Belfast and hosted by television weather presenter Barra Best.
Launched by depression charity AWARE NI in 2020, the Investors in Mental Health Awards recognise schools, workplaces and community organisations that foster open dialogue and proactive mental health support.
Karen Collins, CEO of AWARE NI, explained: "The Investors in Mental Health Awards are our way of recognising the vital work carried out to support mental health in Northern Ireland.
"With one in five people affected by mental health issues each year, it is essential to celebrate these efforts and encourage others to take meaningful action. Congratulations to all awardees—your work is truly making a difference."
1. Investors in Mental Health Awards
A member of staff and students from St Ronan's College in Lurgan collect their award after the school was recognised for their dedication to promoting positive mental health. The school has integrated AWARE NI’s mental health programmes such as Mood Matters Young People into their curriculum and also maintained a consistent focus on mental health through initiatives like signposting, appointing mental health champions and creating dedicated mental health spaces, including a gardening project. Photo: Contributed
2. Investors in Mental Health Awards
A representative from St Louis Grammar in Ballymena collects their accolade at AWARE NI's Investors in Mental Health Awards. The Cullybackey Road school was one of two Ballymena-based schools recognised for their dedication to promoting positive mental health, alongside Ballymena Academy. These schools integrated AWARE NI’s mental health programmes such as Mood Matters for Young People into their curriculum and maintained a consistent focus on mental health through initiatives like signposting, appointing mental health champions and creating dedicated mental health spaces. Photo: Contributed
3. Investors in Mental Health Awards
A representative from Loreto College in Coleraine collects their accolade at AWARE NI's Investors in Mental Health Awards. The Castlerock Road school was one of two Coleraine-based schools recognised for their dedication to promoting positive mental health, alongside Dalriada School.The schools integrated AWARE NI’s mental health programmes such as Mood Matters for Young People into their curriculum and also maintained a consistent focus on mental health through initiatives like signposting, appointing mental health champions and creating dedicated mental health spaces. Photo: Contributed
4. Investors in Mental Health Awards
Staff from St Canice Primary School in Dungiven collect their accolade at AWARE NI's Investors in Mental Health Awards. The Curragh Road school was one of 10 schools from across the Derry City and Strabane council area to be recognised for their dedication to promoting positive mental health, alongside nine others including St Marys College and Strabane Academy. The schools integrated AWARE NI’s mental health programmes, such as Paws b Mindfulness and Mood Matters for Young People, into their curriculum and also maintained a consistent focus on mental health through initiatives like signposting, appointing mental health champions and creating dedicated mental health spaces. Photo: Contributed