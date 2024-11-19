4 . Investors in Mental Health Awards

Staff from St Canice Primary School in Dungiven collect their accolade at AWARE NI's Investors in Mental Health Awards. The Curragh Road school was one of 10 schools from across the Derry City and Strabane council area to be recognised for their dedication to promoting positive mental health, alongside nine others including St Marys College and Strabane Academy. The schools integrated AWARE NI’s mental health programmes, such as Paws b Mindfulness and Mood Matters for Young People, into their curriculum and also maintained a consistent focus on mental health through initiatives like signposting, appointing mental health champions and creating dedicated mental health spaces. Photo: Contributed