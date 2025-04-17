The trio were delighted to share their skills, pose for photographs and enjoy some quality time with pupils and staff.

Speaking after the visit, Shiels said: “We were absolutely delighted to be asked to attend Sandelford School and spend some time with the pupils ahead of the Easter break.

“It’s important to us that we get out into the community and support events like this. Once again this demonstrates our commitment to make the players more accessible and act as positive role models.

“We would like to thank Sandelford School for their hospitality and we hope everyone enjoys a fantastic Easter.”

Mary McKendry, Vice Principal at Sandelford School, added: “Pupils from Sandelford were absolutely delighted with the three visitors who called on Tuesday afternoon.

“Despite having a variety of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal fans in school, our pupils are all united when it comes to Coleraine!

“The players were very generous with their time and pupils were able to enjoy a kick about and get a few autographs and photos.

“This visit really made their day and we cannot speak highly enough of the players who were so engaging with the young people.

“We hope that the lads enjoyed it as much as the pupils and again thanks for everyone in Sandelford for giving us a great surprise.”

1 . NEWS Head coach Dean Shiels, captain Lyndon Kane and defender Charles Dunne paid a visit to the school for a pre-Easter kick about on Tuesday, April 15. Photo: COLERAINE FC

