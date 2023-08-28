It was another successful year for pupils at Ballycastle High School as they celebrated a fantastic set of results in GCSE and equivalent examinations last week.

The individual and whole school success stories have equipped pupils for entry into Sixth Form study at the school and beyond, or progression into Further Education, vocational training or employment.

A significant number of pupils received several top grades, with A*s or equivalents in subjects as varied as Agriculture, Construction, Creative Media, Double Award Science, English, History, Home Economics, Maths and Technology.

These excellent results have laid a strong foundation for further study as the young people enter the next stage of their education or training.

Many of the Year 12 pupils will be returning to Ballycastle High School for Sixth Form, but Acting Principal Carol Stewart indicated that the school still has places available for students who wish to transfer from other schools.

Amidst all the celebrations many pupils and parents took time to thank staff for their support and commitment to their children’s achievements.

Teachers also paid tribute to both the hard work of the pupils and the successful partnership between school and parents, as well as the ongoing collaboration with partner school, Cross and Passion College.

