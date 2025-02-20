The workshop on February 18 was the final part of a series of workshops held throughout the Borough. These workshops aimed to promote enterprise awareness among young people, with the final session kindly hosted by Ballycastle High School.

Since November 2024, over 300 students aged 16+ have taken part in events in Limavady, Coleraine, and Ballycastle, delivered by Young Enterprise NI and sponsored by Go Succeed.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling said: “I was delighted to attend the ‘Business Pitching’ challenge workshops in Ballycastle. I was really interested to hear the innovative ideas from entrepreneurs of the future.

“I wish these students every success as they progress through their chosen education path, and I am sure many of the students I met today will be to start their own businesses.”

Each workshop featured a business challenge, encouraging students to create innovative solutions in response to a local issue, before pitching their ideas to their peers, teachers, and facilitators.

The interactive workshops provided students with the opportunity to explore key business concepts. Through engaging activities, pupils worked in teams to develop their own business ideas, applying principles such as business ideation and the business model canvas.

Local entrepreneurs Elaine O’Hara (Oh Papi), Gemma Caldwell (CeCe's Bakes) and Rosemary McCormick (McCormick Contracts) also joined the workshops to share valuable insights into the realities of running a business, offering inspiration and also answering students’ questions.

Natalie Hamilton, Area Manager (North West) of Young Enterprise Northern Ireland said: “We are thrilled to have worked with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to bring these workshops to life, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and fostering a culture of enterprise in the Borough!”

1 . EDUCATION Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, pictured with Ian Williamson, Ballycastle High School Principal, Natalie Hamilton, Young Enterprise, Joanne McLaughlin, Council Economic Development Officer, Brett Parke, Ballycastle High School and Bryony McMullan, Cross & Passion College. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . EDUCATION Pupils from Ballycastle High School and Cross & Passion College pictured at the Enterprise Awareness event held in Ballycastle. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . EDUCATION Pupils from Ballycastle High School pictured at the Enterprise Awareness event held in Ballycastle Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL