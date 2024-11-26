Ballyclare High pupils raise the most for Movember across Northern Ireland's schools
The global initiative, which sees participants grow a moustache throughout the month of November in order to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues, including mental health, suicide prevention and prostate and testicular cancer, has been backed by a group of Sixth Form pupils and teaching staff at the Rashee Road school.
The school community’s kindhearted effort this year has raised £6,900 to date, surpassing last year’s total by over £1,000, with fundraising continuing until November 30.
Currently, Ballyclare High School sit in sixth place on the UK Schools’ Movember fundraising leaderboard, ranking as the top school in Northern Ireland and the highest-ranking state school in the UK, with fundraising efforts competing alongside prestigious institutions such as Eton, which holds the number one spot.
Mr Jordan Mannus, a Languages teacher at Ballyclare High and coordinator of the Movember fundraising campaign, said: “Reaching this level of success is beyond what we ever imagined.
“It’s a true underdog moment – showing that a rural school in Northern Ireland can take on the giants and hold its own.
“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has donated and supported the campaign so far. Together, we are making a real difference and we’re so proud of our pupils for their commitment to the cause. We want to keep this momentum going until the final day!”
If you would like to make a donation in aid of the school’s Movember fundrasing campaign, click here