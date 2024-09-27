Ballyclare High School's Annual Distribution of Prizes
The event brought together pupils, parents, and staff to honour these successes. The school welcomed back former pupil Mrs Virginia McVea, now Chief Executive Officer of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. A leading expert in state duties to protect life, Mrs McVea is an advanced advocate in the jurisdiction, former committee member of the Law Society of Northern Ireland, and trainer for the Institute of Professional Legal Studies.
Reflecting on her time at Ballyclare High, she shared a personal story of how the support of a teacher changed the course of her life, reminding all in attendance, “You will never know shame when you reach on behalf of another human being.”
The evening concluded with a beautiful performance of A Clare Benediction by John Rutter, delivered by Ballyclare High School's talented Chamber Choir.
