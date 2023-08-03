Education provision is set to continue on the site of a former Catholic primary school in Ballyclare following the official handover of keys from the school’s trustees to the Education Authority (EA).

The EA recently signed a lease with the trustees of the former Tír na nÓg Primary School for the purpose of redeveloping the building and site as the new premises for Ballyclare Nursery School.

Roger Sayers, Assistant Director for Infrastructure and Capital Development, said: “The Education Authority is pleased to have entered into a lease agreement with the trustees of the former Tír na nÓg Primary School and thanks them for their foresight in retaining the building for educational use in Ballyclare.

"Planning is well underway for the relocation of Ballyclare Nursery School to this much larger site as it will provide modern classrooms and resource spaces as well as extensive opportunities for outdoor learning and play. The EA looks forward to commencing construction as soon as it is awarded the necessary capital money to proceed.”

The official handover of keys from the Trustees to the EA took place at the Sacred Heart Church in Ballyclare, with representatives from the EA and Ballyclare Nursery School in attendance. (EA).

The provision of education began on the site in the Doagh Road area of the town at the end of the 19th Century, and this arrangement involving St MacNissi’s Educational Trust, Ballyclare Parish, the Department of Education, the Education Authority and Ballyclare Nursery School, will ensure the site will continue to provide nursery education into the 21st Century, for the benefit of the entire community and the children of Ballyclare.

Mrs Emma Corry, Principal of Ballyclare Nursery, stated: “There are so many benefits that this move will bring to our school. A few of them include the large, green outdoor area which will enable us to plan a far more extensive and dynamic outdoor learning curriculum. The potential for creating a stimulating and challenging outdoor learning space is extremely exciting.

“Additionally, with the recent proposals by DE to begin to look at bringing more SEN provision into mainstream schools, this building would have the potential for the planning and development of such an additional space to facilitate children of pre-school age with more complex additional needs.

