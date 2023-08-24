Ballyclare pupils celebrating 'splendid' GCSE results

Students, staff and parents have been praised following this year’s GCSE results day at Ballyclare High School.

A spokesperson for the Rashee Road school explained: “Pupils and staff at Ballyclare High are celebrating splendid GCSE results this morning.

"Grade boundaries across the country have been recalibrated to ensure overall grades sit more closely to 2019 levels.

"A*/C grades, considered pass grades, exceed all pre-Covid years and 92 per cent of all pupils have earned seven or more A*/Cs, securing for themselves a fabulously confident start to A level study. 19.3 per cent of the cohort secured nine A*/A grades or more.”

Principal, Dr Michelle Rainey commented: “Once again this week I am absolutely delighted with the academic achievements of our pupils.

"It is brilliant to note the 100 per cent pass rate for English, 99 per cent pass rate for Maths and 100 per cent pass in Further Maths. Nearly a fifth of this group have hit academic heights with nine or more top grades apiece.

"52 per cent of all grades are A*/As. Just as pleasing is the fact that the vast majority have fulfilled and exceeded their potential despite the disruption to their learning in junior school.

"Regardless of next steps, they all have straightforward options for future study and employment. Credit must go to both pupils and staff who have all worked so hard and to parents for their support. Well done everyone, go celebrate!”

Undefined: readMore

1 . GCSE success for Ballyclare High pupils Adam Young and Erin Stewart GCSE pupils at Ballyclare High who both secured 10 A star grades. Photo: Contributed

2 . GCSE success for Ballyclare High pupils Alice Templepton and Adam Young are congratulated by Principal Dr Rainey on their GCSE examination results. Photo: Contributed

3 . GCSE success for Ballyclare High pupils Bella Long celebrates her GCSE results with her proud mum. Photo: Contributed

4 . GCSE success for Ballyclare High pupils Erin Cochrane excitedly phones her mum with GCSE results of seven A stars, two As and a B. Photo: Contributed