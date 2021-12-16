Ballyclare pupils support recycling effort

The Rashee Road school has a strong track record in terms of promoting environmental sustainability.

This is evidenced by the school’s success in an array of environmental awards such as the Eco Schools Green Flag Award and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council’s Best Kept School Award.

The school is engaging in a new intensive whole-school recycling initiative.

Principal, Dr Michelle Rainey said: “Ballyclare High School is an environmentally aware community, and this initiative is only one small part of our approach.

“For example, in the last month we have engaged in a COP26 ‘Great Big Lesson’ with all of Key Stage 3 through Geography classes as well as the Switch Off Fortnight campaign, which helped reduce energy wastage as we approach the winter months.

“Our recycling relaunch involves putting the infrastructure in place so we can expand and develop our recycling. However, the key element of this is about educating our pupils on the importance of playing their part to help create a more sustainable future for us all.

“I would like to thank Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Councillors Vera McWilliam and Norrie Ramsay for their support with our recycling initiative.”