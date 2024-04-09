Ballyclare school to celebrate over 180 years of history as doors set to close for final time
and live on Freeview channel 276
An invite has been extended to all former students, staff and their families to attend the ‘farewell gathering’ at Ballyclare Golf Club on Thursday, June 27.
Commencing at 7pm, the event at the Springvale Road venue will celebrate the school’s role in the local community through the generations.
A spokesperson for the school stated: “After 181 years of distinguished service to the local community, Upper Ballyboley Primary School will be permanently closing its doors on Friday, June 28.
"While this moment marks a sober occasion, we aspire to celebrate the school's illustrious history and the numerous students, teachers and families who have contributed to its legacy.
"We cordially invite you to a special commemorative event on June 27 to mark the closure of the school. This occasion will provide an opportunity to cherish memories, rekindle friendships and pay tribute to the enduring impact that Upper Ballyboley Primary has had on all our lives.
“We warmly encourage all former students, teachers, staff members and members of the community to gather for one final time to bid a fond farewell to this cherished establishment.
"Your presence would be deeply appreciated as we honour the enduring legacy of Upper Ballyboley Primary School.”
The Newtownabbey Times reported in September 2023 that Upper Ballyboley PS and the nearby Straid Primary School were to close in the summer of 2024 following a decision by the Department of Education.