Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An invite has been extended to all former students, staff and their families to attend the ‘farewell gathering’ at Ballyclare Golf Club on Thursday, June 27.

Commencing at 7pm, the event at the Springvale Road venue will celebrate the school’s role in the local community through the generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the school stated: “After 181 years of distinguished service to the local community, Upper Ballyboley Primary School will be permanently closing its doors on Friday, June 28.

Upper Ballyboley PS Principal Mr Stringer alongside pupils shortly after he was appointed head teacher at the Braepark Road school. (Pic: Contributed).

"While this moment marks a sober occasion, we aspire to celebrate the school's illustrious history and the numerous students, teachers and families who have contributed to its legacy.

"We cordially invite you to a special commemorative event on June 27 to mark the closure of the school. This occasion will provide an opportunity to cherish memories, rekindle friendships and pay tribute to the enduring impact that Upper Ballyboley Primary has had on all our lives.

“We warmly encourage all former students, teachers, staff members and members of the community to gather for one final time to bid a fond farewell to this cherished establishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your presence would be deeply appreciated as we honour the enduring legacy of Upper Ballyboley Primary School.”