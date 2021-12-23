Ballyclare schools launch ENTHUSE partnership

As an ENTHUSE Partnership the school will gain access to £20,000 worth of support over the next two years to help raise the profile of STEM-related subjects.

ENTHUSE Partnerships bring schools and colleges together to work collaboratively and are designed to inspire young people into STEM subjects and STEM-related careers.

The partnerships have significant benefits for teachers, young people and employers -transforming both the educational culture around STEM in schools and young people’s achievement and aspirations.

Ballyclare Primary School pupils at the launch of Stem Enthuse with Mrs Mulligan Principal Ballyclare Primary, Maurice Girvan Stem Hub NI, Ballyclare High School Principal Dr Rainey, Mr G Shaw teacher in charge of Enthuse and Mrs K Young Stem Ambassador Scheme.

Schools and colleges taking part receive access to continued professional development, leading educational resources, STEM Ambassadors and teacher placements.

With links to local businesses and industry, the pupils will gain a greater understanding of the STEM industry and the possible career paths.

Mr Gareth Shaw, Ballyclare High School, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as a STEM Enthuse Lead school and we aim to build upon the existing links we have with all our feeder primary schools to build our computer outreach work and our Stem Ambassadors programmes.”

STEM Learning is the largest provider of STEM education and careers support to schools, colleges and other groups working with young people across the UK.

Fairview Primary pupils at the launch of Stem Enthuse with Mr McAllister, vice principal Fariview, Maurice Girvan Stem Hub NI, Ballyclare High School Principal Dr Rainey, Mr G Shaw teacher in charge of Enthuse and Mrs K Young Stem Ambassador Scheme.

Supported by a unique partnership of government, charitable trusts and employers, STEM Learning is dedicated to raising young people’s engagement and achievement in STEM, and increasing the numbers of young people progressing in STEM studies and STEM-related careers www.stem.org.uk

ENTHUSE Partnerships enable groups of six to eight schools and colleges to develop a bespoke two year action plan to improve young people’s achievement and engagement in STEM subjects and inspire young people to pursue STEM subjects and careers www.stem.org.uk/employers/enthuse-partnerships

The ENTHUSE Alliance includes BAE Systems, Biochemical Society, BP, ERA Foundation, GSK, Institution of Engineering and Technology, Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Joseph Stannah Foundation, Rolls-Royce, Royal Commission for the 1851 Exhibition, IBM, Institution of Structural Engineers, Royal Society of Chemistry, Wellcome Trust and Department for Education.