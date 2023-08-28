Ballyclare Secondary School’s GCSE students have been congratulated following results day on August 24.

The Doagh Road school’s Acting Principal, Mrs Wendy Shingleton, stated: “Thursday was an incredible day for the GCSE pupils at Ballyclare Secondary School.

“Notably, 78.77 per cent of our Year 12 pupils achieved five or more A* to C grades. Once again, our pupils have demonstrated that they are an absolute credit to themselves, their families, and our school, by achieving top grades across a number of subject areas.

“Our young people have illustrated a commitment to their studies and personal growth and as a school, we are immensely proud of their achievements.

“What was most noticeable from results day was that our young people presented as focused and enthusiastic about the choices in front of them. Many were incredibly insightful about what their next steps will be and they engaged in thoughtful conversations with us about how best to move forward.

"From pprenticeships to employment, from A level study to vocational advancement, some arrived to school with the wheels already in motion, others, left for their lunch with a calm reassurance that plans are now in place.

“It is equally important to recognise that days like this year’s GCSE results day can also bring surprise and disappointment for some and it is how this disappointment is defined, assessed and then realigned is what matters.

"Good care comes down to discussing the best possible pathway for each young person and connecting it to the reality of what results bring to the fore.

“Amongst the display of outstanding performances several pupils achieved top grades in their nine subjects, many attaining an incredible A* / A grade combination. We anticipate that this year’s sixth form will once again be filled to capacity.

“To our parents and carers, we want to acknowledge and thank you for the support you have offered and may continue to offer our school community. In the days, weeks, and months ahead we will continue to cherish your care and kindness.

"On behalf of our whole school community – congratulations on your results.”

