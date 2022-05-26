Ballymacrickett pupils go green

Ballymacricket Primary School in Glenavy has received 100 trees thanks to partnership between Trees on the Land – a charity and not-for-profit project from the Green Economy Foundation – and SuperValu and Centra, part of the Musgrave Group.
The convenience retailers recently announced their new sustainability campaign to plant 50,000 trees across Northern Ireland over ten years and this year have already sponsored the planting of 5,000 native trees, including at Ballymacricket Primary School.
Jacqueline McAllister, Year 7 teacher and World Around Us project co-ordinator said: “We are delighted to have received a mix of native trees including Hawthorn, Blackthorn, Hazel, Birch, Oak, Rowan which has enabled us to plant a new hedgerow to provide habitat and food for a range of animals and increase the overall biodiversity of the school grounds.
“This will also provide learning experiences for identifying birds, animals, minibeasts and fungi, as well as help to improve the carbon footprint of the school and serve as a sheltering windbreak. We would like to thank Centra for its support.”